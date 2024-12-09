Home Inspector Reveals The Problems He Found With A Brand-New, $560,000 House

If you think houses these days are built to last, you might want to think again…

And that includes the expensive ones!

A home inspector named Randle posted a video and gave TikTokkers a tour of a home he inspected…and he had plenty of problems with it.

Randle wrote in the video’s caption, “This was the first new construction home in 7 years as an inspector where I called out the foundation as not performing as intended.”

Things didn’t get off to a good start…

Randle said, “Welcome to your new home” as he walked to the front door where screws were hanging loose.

He then showed viewers a problem with the pull-down ladder in the house’s attic and a cracked window frame.

Randle said the workers “forgot to seal up some nails” on the roof and said that he noticed several “decent-sized” cracks on home’s exterior brick wall, which he said indicated structural movement on the house’s foundation.

The home inspector then said that the new owners should backfill in areas around the house.

All that for $560,000!

Check out the video.

Looks pretty shabby, huh?

