Homeowner Skipped Out On The Bill, So The Landscapers Brought Back His Yard Waste And Piled It Sky High In His Driveway

In the landscaping business, the work is dirty, but dealing with unpaid invoices can be even dirtier.

When one customer refused to pay his bill, he got a not-so-gentle reminder from a fed-up landscaper delivered straight to his doorstep.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Here’s your stuff back The landscaper I worked for did a spring cleanup of this guy’s yard. When we do cleanups, everything goes in the back of the dump truck. We finish this guy’s yard and he’s happy with the job, but after a week or two, he still hasn’t paid.

Turns out the homeowner wasn’t as happy with the job as they thought.

My boss calls to ask for the money and the guy says you didn’t trim the hedges, which a cleanup should include. My boss says its not included (never was), but we could trim them for an extra $300.

Property owner says, no good and refuses to pay.

So it was time to bring out the big guns.

The next morning at 7am, we back the dump truck into his driveway, so he can’t leave for work. We knock on the door and ask again for the money and tell him if he doesn’t pay, we’ll be forced to give him back his yard waste.

But the homeowner stands his ground.

This guy is angry, threatening us and still refusing to pay. So we dump his yard waste (and a bunch of other peoples) into his driveway. This pile is huge – he is not going anywhere.

Then he has the audacity to call the police on the landscapers.

He calls the police, so we wait for them and tell the cop the homeowner wouldn’t pay so we gave him his stuff back. Cop, stifling a smile, tells the homeowner it’s a civil issue and warns us not to do that again.

They threw in an extra makeover for his driveway too, although it’s not exactly what he had in mind.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter loves a boss who appreciates some good petty revenge.

Life imitates art.

Customers say the darndest things – this fellow landscape employee would know.

Maybe next time this customer will think twice about cutting corners.

Neglecting to pay didn’t leave his yard any greener — just a whole lot messier.

