IHOP Customer Found The Restaurant Empty When He Went To Pick Up A To-Go Order. – ‘It’s 11:24 p.m. right now. This is crazy.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is weird…

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when he went to pick up food at an IHOP restaurant.

The man showed viewers an empty IHOP restaurant and said, “This says seven days a week, open 24 hours.”

He added, “I came in here, and there’s nobody in here. I was screaming ‘hello,’ but it’s literally nobody in here.”

The man continued, “It’s nobody in here, nobody in the kitchen, it’s nobody in the back room. I don’t understand what’s happening here.”

He explained, “It’s 11:24 p.m. right now. This is crazy. This is crazy. I ain’t never seen nothing like this.”

That’s odd…

Check out the video.

@reelcouchpotato

♬ original sound – PLOT TWIST

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person had a good idea…

Another TikTokker is all about it!

And one viewer asked a question.

Hello…anybody home?

