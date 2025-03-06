After The Host Of A Dinner Party Repeatedly Offered Her Non-Vegetarian Food Even After She Said She Was A Vegetarian, She Snapped At Him And Now People Are Saying She Overreacted

When you follow a specialized diet that you are very committed to, it can be annoying when people keep offering you food that is outside of your diet.

What would you do if the host at a dinner party kept offering you non-vegetarian foods even though you made it clear that you were a vegetarian?

That is what the woman in this story experienced, but she’s wondering if she overreacted.

AITA for Refusing non-Veg at a Social Gathering? I’ve been a strict Jain vegetarian since birth—it’s not just a diet for me, it’s a deeply held belief. Recently, I visited a relative’s home where they don’t follow the same dietary restrictions, but they know about mine. As dinner was being served, they casually offered me some mutton curry.

No big deal, this was handled well.

I politely declined and reminded them that I’m vegetarian and would stick to cottage cheese curry and flat bread. I thought that would be the end of it. But no—just moments later, they again insisted I take some non-veg, as if my earlier response didn’t even matter.

This might be an overreaction.

At that point, I firmly told them that I found it disrespectful and that it actually hurt my sentiments. The room got a little awkward, but honestly, I felt like I had to say something. My friends who were invited as well told me that I was rude while refusing the food for the second time.

If everyone is saying she was rude, it is likely that she was.

They also mentioned I should have not called the host disrespectful during the conversation. However what triggered me was the fact that host smirked after offering me food for the first time. Now, I can’t stop wondering—was I being too sensitive, or was my reaction justified? AITAH?

Were they intentional about it? Or were they just going around the table offering each person each dish? This could go either way.

Let’s see if the people in the comments on Reddit have anything to add.

One reminder should be enough.

The relatives were being rude.

This person has a great suggestion.

This commenter points out that it was a relative and they should have known.

This person says the host was beyond disrespectful.

Why can’t people just be polite?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.