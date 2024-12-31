December 31, 2024 at 4:48 am

Laptop User Thinks the Timing Of His Acer Computer Crashing Is Pretty Curious. – ‘To the day, exactly three years, exactly out of warranty.’

by Matthew Gilligan

We’ve all heard about planned obsolescence before, so I guess this shouldn’t be too surprising…

A TikTokker posted a video and shared a story about what happened to his Acer computer.

He said, “I was just typing away on my laptop, doing some paperwork, and the ******* thing went BANG.”

The man added, “One step away from dropping smoke out the bottom of it. I dug through my paperwork to see when I bought it. It’s the 17th of September, 2024.”

The TikTokker then said, “Here’s the receipt. To the day, exactly three years, exactly out of warranty.”

He ended his video by saying, “You can’t make this **** up.”

Here’s the video.

@black_pegasus_empire

if only I did it yesterday probably still the same result #electrical #laptop #computer #warranty

♬ original sound – Black_Pegasus_Empire

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer shared a story.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user didn’t hold back.

Hmmm, this is odd…

