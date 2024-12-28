A Student Acts Creepy To A New Female Student, So She Throws His Glasses In The Dishwater

Sometimes, when someone refuses to stop their annoying behavior, it calls for drastic and hilarious measures!

Stopped a creep in his tracks Many years ago, I graduated from college and went straight into a pastry arts program. It was a chef program but pastry was the last half of their studies, so I joined halfway through the year. I was 22, and there were a wide array of humans in the class, from people my age to 50s, men and women, people with extensive culinary experience to pretty much none. Not long after I started, a guy in the class — prob mid-40s or so — began to be creepy to me.

He made things uncomfortable with little nicknames.

He would sidle up to me and call me “sweetie” or “sweetheart” and smirk.

I didn’t realize that he’d already tried this with every other girl in the class, but since I was new, he thought I’d be an easy mark, I guess. I directly told him to stop talking to me.

Unfortunately, the culinary teaching staff didn’t seem reliable.

Going to the instructors would have gone nowhere. They were French and would probably not care in the slightest.

Towards the end of the program — so, yes, I put up with the creep for months, keeping my distance — I was at the 3-compartment sink. It was end of the class ,and everyone was washing up quickly in order to leave. He sidled up to me and made the “sweetie” remark.

Finally, she couldn’t take it anymore.

I said “I TOLD you to stop talking to me!” to which he smirked. So, quick as a wink, I snatched his glasses off his face and threw them into the dishwater.

I wear contacts myself, and I know how awful it is to be suddenly rendered blind.

Thankfully, he finally learned his lesson.

The other students around me were laughing as his hands flew up to his face — too late — and he fumbled around to fish them out of the water.

He never bothered me again. I kind of wish the class had been longer, just so I could feel superior for a while.

Was this an overreaction or an appropriate one? Let’s see what Reddit thinks with some comments below.

Reddit came in hot with the puns.

And, let me tell you, they had many ready.

They just couldn’t resist.

And, of course, compliments were in order — as well as commiserating about the French.

Hopefully this creep leaves women alone now!

