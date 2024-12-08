Man Hosts Housewarming After Brutal Breakup But Doesn’t Invite Ex, So She Tells Their Son She Wasn’t Wanted

After a messy breakup filled with lies, cheating, and manipulation, one man finally moved into his own place after six months of staying with his mom.

He hosted a housewarming party, invited his family, and even his ex’s family, but not his ex.

Now, his 5-year-old son knows she wasn’t invited, and she’s upset about it.

Was he wrong?

AITA for not inviting my ex to my housewarming party I (33m) separated from my ex (29f) around 6 months ago. We have 2 kids together (5m and 3m), and we both have kids from a previous relationship (mine 13m hers 9f). It was a very messy break up. The was cheating, lying, manipulation the whole 9 yards. It was brutal. She did some truly awful things and lied about near enough everything along the way. It was like she became a completely different person or I never knew her at all.

Oof. Rough.

When we split I left our beautiful home with a bag of clothes and my car, she got everything. The worst part about the breakup was that through it all I’ve had to remain strong and stable to continue being the someone that she can lean on when she was struggling. Yet the one time I shown an ounce of weakness she used it to beat me down even further. This weekend I moved into my own place after living back with my mom for past 6 months. I decided to have a small housewarming party to bring in this new chapter of my life and to celebrate moving on etc.

A new chapter!

I invited my family, but I also invited her family, who I get along well with. But I did not invite her. My reasons for not inviting her was: she was at work that night, I thought she wouldn’t have come if I did invite her and I did not want her there. She has since told our 5 year old son that she wasn’t at daddy’s party because I didn’t invite her. Am I a jerk for not inviting my ex to my housewarming party?

It’s understandable not to want an ex at a celebration after such a painful breakup, but it’s hard not to see how this choice might affect the kids.

Reddit thinks he had no obligation to invite her, though.

This person says there was literally no reason to invite her.

Everyone basically agrees…

Looks like the housewarming was a win for him, but a cold party for his ex.

She seems a bit delusional about what a breakup means.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.