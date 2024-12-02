Husband Plans To Leave Half Of His Estate To His Child And The Other Half To His Wife, But She Wants A Bigger Portion For Her 3 Other Children

It is normal for a breadwinner to plan for and secure the future of their child, first and foremost.

In today’s story, a man decides to leave half of his estate to his own child, and the other half to his wife and her children.

This isn’t good enough for his wife, and he’s wondering if he should change his will.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA For wanting our child to inherit half my estate. I have a 3-year-old. My wife has 3 grown-up kids. I want mine to inherit half my estate, and the rest, to my wife.

This man’s wife wants to divide the inheritance equally, including her kids.

She thinks that because their father has next to nothing to leave them, that the inheritance should be split equally among them. I’m in my 50s, so I want to ensure she has a decent nest egg once I’m gone. If her kids’ father came after the money, my child wouldn’t get a share.

He thinks getting half for her kids is already fair.

They will get half of my estate and share it among the 3 of them. Isn’t that fair?

It seems like he should get to decide how to split up his inheritance.

