Minerals, Crystals, And Gemstones. What Are They And What Are The Differences Between Them?

Most people know some very basic information about minerals, crystals, and gemstones, but likely wouldn’t be sure about what the real scientific differences are between the three categories.

While all three can be found out in nature, often hiding among normal rocks, they are looked at very differently. Afterall, if you gave your wife a ring made of salt, she likely wouldn’t be thrilled.

A ring made with a beautiful emerald, however, and it is an entirely different story.

So, with that in mind, let’s look at a simple explanation of what each of these naturally occurring objects are and why they matter.

What Are Minerals?

Minerals are natural occurring materials that have ordered atomic arrangements. Almost all minerals have a crystal structure, and they can be formed through rapid cooling.

Some examples of minerals include quartz, fluorite, diamonds, zircon, and sulfur.

What Are Crystals?

Crystals are also solid and naturally occurring, but they stand out because of the ordered atomic arrangements. They form through repeated units of crystal lattice, which creates pointy faceted protrusions. While crystals are not living things, they do ‘grow’ due to their continued development. This development depends largely on their environmental conditions.

Some types of crystals include adamite, agates, Amethyst, fluorite, garnets, jasper, and many others.

What Are Gemstones?

Gemstones are typically the most valuable of these materials, largely because humans find them to be beautiful. A gemstone is either a precious or a semi-precious stone that humans have cut or polished to be used in jewelry or other things. While many gemstones are also minerals or crystals, not all of them are.

For example, a pearl can be considered a gemstone, even though it is biological material. Some of the most popular gemstones are diamonds, emeralds, amethysts, and more.

All three of these categories of objects can be very valuable both in terms of money and usefulness. Many of them also have the potential to be dangerous. With that in mind, make sure you know as much as possible about minerals, crystals, and gemstones so you can enjoy them throughout your life.

