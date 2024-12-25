Nephew’s Wild Behavior Keeps Getting Worse, So She Tells Her Husband She’s Uncomfortable With Kids In Their Home

Hosting family visits has always come with its challenges, but one woman is finding it increasingly difficult to deal with her nephew’s severe behavioral issues and her husband’s best friend’s disrespectful child.

Despite her best efforts to create a kid-friendly home, she’s left feeling frustrated and unsupported, especially when her boundaries are ignored.

AITA – For admitting to my husband that I’m uncomfortable with certain children in our home? Hello, 31f married to my husband, 35m. Together 10.5 years. We have no kids and live in our house with our elderly dog. We are both from a small city, and a few years ago decided to move to a bigger city nearby. In recent years, close friends and family have started families and ask to come stay with us when in big city, with their small kids. Our house isn’t really kid-friendly, I child-proof best I can to make it safe for guests. I prepare toys, snacks, Disney+, make it a friendly place. I generally enjoy spending time with the kids in my life.

One child is particularly difficult to handle.

My husband’s sister’s youngest son (5) has severe behavioral issues. He’s been kicked out of 3 daycares and has diagnosed with ODD and ADHD. My SIL comes over for days-long visits with her 3 kids, and he is a huge challenge. He knocks furniture over, throw things around, he’s broken several of my items. He snoops in every single room, constantly. Opens every drawer and cupboard to pull things out.

SIL ignores it, I’m the one chasing him around trying to stop him. I am so uncomfortable having my personal spaces invaded. I once found him snooping in our bedroom. He grabbed something very inappropriate from a drawer and was about to run into the main room with it when I grabbed it.

I’m the only adult trying to stop him. Husband and SIL do and say nothing. I tried setting boundaries of rooms that are off limits with my most personal items, but they were ignored.

As well, my husband’s best friends have a 4 year old boy who is very disrespectful in our house. He insults us, screams at my dog, snoops around, wipes his nose on couch pillows and his parents don’t do a thing. I don’t expect perfect behavior, I just want decent manners and respect in my home. Now, whenever these specific people ask to come stay with us, I’m filled with anxiety and dread.

During SIL’s most recent visit, my husband allowed nephew into an off-limits room and he broke a little Lego item my friends’ kid made me. Afterwards I told him how I felt about it and that I was struggling with my discomfort. He was offended. “Every time kids come over, you have a complaint/ kids will be kids / you need to lighten up.” Said I’m overreacting about the Lego and it wasn’t a big deal. I said the point is that a boundary of mine had been ignored and an item was broken, again. I explained I have no problems with kids if they can behave. I mentioned the incident of nephew handling a bedroom item. My husband said that I shouldn’t let it bother me, and to try to find it funny instead.

I know a big part of his defensive reaction is because SIL’s family is the only real family he has. I understand that he’s trying to just have a good time with them in his home without negativity. I want to mention I’ve always conveyed my concerns to him in a respectful and mature way. I still wonder, if I’m actually TA here and maybe I’m being too negative when my husband is just trying to enjoy time with what little family he has left.

