New Studies Show That Melting Ice At The Poles Could Slow Warming In Other Regions, But Not Nearly Enough To Make A Difference

The climate is an extraordinarily complex system with many factors that all contribute to its state at any given time. While it would be impossible to make precise predictions about how the climate will change in the coming decades, it is possible to make accurate estimates that are much more broad in nature.

One of the things almost all experts agree on is that the ice at the polar regions of the globe is melting, and that will continue to occur as the average global temperatures continues to rise.

The ice is made of fresh water, which means that as it melts it will stay near the surface of the ocean rather than dropping to the depths like cool water normally does.

This will undoubtedly impact many aspects of the overall environment, but one study published in the journal Nature Communications suggests that it will specifically impact the Gulf Stream. If rapid melting occurs, it could cause the Gulf Stream to slow down significantly, or even stop, which could have devastating consequence throughout the world.

On the other hand, another study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, says that if this happens, while much of the globe will experience an increase in temperature, the poles would actually have some cooling.

This could result in the ice melting more slowly, or even building up more ice. The study is clear, however, that while this could slow down the negative aspects of climate change predictions, it would not be enough to reverse any negative effects.

Of course, there are many factors that need to be considered, which makes climate modeling notoriously difficult. What experts do know, however, is that the ocean currents such as the Gulf Stream and the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation are largely responsible for moving heat around the world.

As water warms up tropical areas of the planet, for example, it flows north or south to cool areas. This is one reason why, for example, Northern Europe is much warmer than other parts of the world that are at similar latitudes. In the event that these currents are disrupted, these types of places will see dramatic shifts in their average temperatures, which will change the way of life for those living there.

In addition to bringing warmth to regions like Northern Europe, these currents also pull the heat away from more tropical regions. While these regions are quite warm already, they are kept at temperatures where people (and animals) can easily survive and there is enough rain to grow crops.

If the oceanic currents are changed or eliminated, that heat will become trapped in the region, causing significant increases in average temperature.

It is important to note that while human influence on the climate through the carbon emissions and other factors is just one aspect of the overall climate, it is a significant one. Anything that can be done to reduce that impact can help to slow or moderate the changes that will likely happen in the coming decades and centuries.

The climate is scary complex.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.