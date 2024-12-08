Parents Promised To Help Them Buy A Family Home, But Stopped Paying Their Share And Left Everyone In Chaos

What started as a family partnership to secure a dream home has turned into a nightmare of unpaid bills, overcrowding, and broken promises.

Now, with the mortgage unpaid and no support in sight, one homeowner is left wondering: Is selling the property the only way out?

Check out the details and pick a side!

AITA for telling my parents I was going to sell the property we all live on A little bit of a backstory back in 2018, my dad came up to me with a proposition that he would help me and my husband buy a house with his retirement money. Then when he got his final check, he would pay it off as long as we bought the house and the land. We told them that the only way we would be able to buy the house is if we had their help. My dad was the one that originally had brought it up and said that he was 100% down to help us pay it. He just wanted a property of his own. So that’s what me and my husband did after talking it out. We searched for about a year until we found a property that all of us liked. We settled on a property that had 4.7 acres and decided to put a modular home on it our house was set up in May 2020.

When “helping” turns into a long-term loan agreement you never signed up for.

My dad asked if we would deed half an acre into their name so that could be their own which is what I did. Well about six months after we moved in my mother decided to move her brother and her mother onto the property. They all have to use my kitchen, my bathroom, my laundry room because none of them have those as they all live in tiny homes. About a year and a half into us living in the home my parents stopped paying their portion of the mortgage, which was $600 as our mortgage was $1200. Sticking me and my husband with the whole $1200 even though they knew that we could not make that payment on our own.

Plot twist! Not the good kind.

I had brought it up to my parents, and my grandmother was sitting at their house, she went off on me saying that I’m ungrateful that they’ve helped me enough. They shouldn’t have to help me anyway because they don’t live in the house and they live on their own property. That her and my uncle shouldn’t have to help me either because they also don’t live in the house. I have two children and they recently upped our mortgage to $1350. Me and my husband are really struggling to keep up with all of our other bills, including the mortgage, and because of it we’re getting ready to lose our house. We are currently in default. My parents, nor my uncle and grandmother will not offer any help, and so I told them that I was thinking about selling the house. Now in order to sell the house I have to sell their piece of property too, because that piece of property is deeded to my house under a down payment.

Apparently, “family support” only works one way.

Which means if I did that those five would have nowhere to go. The only ones that work on the property are me, my dad, and my husband as my uncle and my grandmother are disabled. I’m at a loss of what to do and I get told that I’m awful all the time and that I complain too much. As well as being told that they don’t owe me a thing. They come in and out of my house all hours of the day they walk all over me and talk to me like crap but apparently I’m the problem. Once again the only reason we had bought this house in the first place was because my dad had promised to help us. Now I’m stuck in a situation I can’t get out of.

What do you do when family “help” comes with strings that tie you down instead of lifting you up?

Reddit had plenty to say about this messy web of broken promises, financial strain, and kitchen-crashing relatives.

They all agree: Definitely NTA here.

This person has a few tips.

And this person justifies it isn’t even a question of who is wrong here.

Guess “family property” doesn’t come with a family discount—or boundaries.

These people are actual leeches.

