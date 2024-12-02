Parents Won’t Pay 16-Year-Old To Babysit, So He Refuses. Now They’re Calling Him a Brat.

It’s a tale as old as time: the oldest sibling shoulders most of the chores while the younger ones get off easy.

AITA for refusing to babysit when my parents asked because they wouldn’t pay me? My parents have me (16M) and my younger siblings (12F, 10M and 7F). My younger siblings get an allowance for the chores they do, which is one chore each and for that they get $20 a week. While I never got an allowance for doing my chores and I have five chores; making four beds every morning, keeping the kid living room tidy, doing laundry twice a week, cooking for the family once a week and cleaning my siblings lunch boxes after school.

I always had multiple chores. This list has been the same for five years. Before that the only difference was cooking since I didn’t cook one night a week. But laundry was added when I was like 7 or 8. My siblings chores are; carry dishes to whoever washes up (7F), start the robo vacuum (10M) and make sure the fridge always has bottled water (12F). I asked my parents why my siblings get paid but I don’t even though I do more. They told me it was the responsibility of being the oldest and they shouldn’t need to pay me to be a good brother and son.

Then they hated when I got a job because some of my chores were done at different times than they used to be. I told them I wanted money and since they decided I wasn’t worth paying like my siblings were I got a real job instead. To be clear I still do my chores. But instead of the lunch boxes being done right after school on Friday it happens after work. The kid living room is messier longer because I’ll be at work while my siblings are making a mess.

My parents want to go on an overnight date night and they asked me to babysit. I asked them what they were paying and they said nothing, it would be another chore. I told them I won’t babysit then and I’ll only babysit if I get paid. They told me they can’t afford to pay me and I replied that I was tired of being screwed over by them while they pay my younger siblings . They told me I was being a brat and they can make me babysit. I reminded them that they get what they pay for. AITA?

