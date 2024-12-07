December 7, 2024 at 6:48 am

Popeyes Customer Reviewed The Cajun Style Frozen Turkey He Bought From The Fast Food Chain

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@s_johnson_voiceovers

Have you ever ordered a frozen Cajun turkey from Popeyes?

I personally have not, but a TikTokker named Stefan did and he was nice enough to share his review of the bird on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Stefan said, “Do you trust a Popeyes turkey? A lot of you guys didn’t even know they make frozen turkeys. They will ship your *** a big *** turkey, coated it in their seasonings, spices, and whatnot.”

He continued, “So what we’re supposed to do is just take it out, put it on a roasting pan, preserve the juices because you can make a gravy out of them if you want to, wrap it up in foil and let that **** go at 350 degrees in your oven. An hour and a half covered, a half an hour uncovered. It’s supposed to take about two hours.”

Source: TikTok

Stefan continued, “Let this rest for about 20 minutes because that’s what the instructions said to do. Not gonna lie, looks a little dry. We’ll see.”

He told viewers that the turkey is dry but that it has “pretty good flavor, spicy, savory, but not overly salty at all.” Stefan took a bite of dark meat and said, “There’s your moisture.”

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@s_johnson_voiceovers

Note: I let the thing thaw for 5 days and it still had ice on it… sue me. Would you smash Popeyes Cajun Turkey? . #foodreview #holidays #popeyes #turkey #recipe #easydinner #thanksgiving #easy #fastfood

♬ original sound – Stefan Johnson

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer offered a tip.

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

You learn something new every day!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter