Popeyes Customer Reviewed The Cajun Style Frozen Turkey He Bought From The Fast Food Chain

Have you ever ordered a frozen Cajun turkey from Popeyes?

I personally have not, but a TikTokker named Stefan did and he was nice enough to share his review of the bird on TikTok.

Stefan said, “Do you trust a Popeyes turkey? A lot of you guys didn’t even know they make frozen turkeys. They will ship your *** a big *** turkey, coated it in their seasonings, spices, and whatnot.”

He continued, “So what we’re supposed to do is just take it out, put it on a roasting pan, preserve the juices because you can make a gravy out of them if you want to, wrap it up in foil and let that **** go at 350 degrees in your oven. An hour and a half covered, a half an hour uncovered. It’s supposed to take about two hours.”

Stefan continued, “Let this rest for about 20 minutes because that’s what the instructions said to do. Not gonna lie, looks a little dry. We’ll see.”

He told viewers that the turkey is dry but that it has “pretty good flavor, spicy, savory, but not overly salty at all.” Stefan took a bite of dark meat and said, “There’s your moisture.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

