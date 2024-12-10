She Agreed To Let Her Mom Come Over To Babysit Her New Baby, But Now She Doesn’t Trust Her Parents With Her Kid

For new moms, having someone help look after the baby can be a huge privilege, so when her mom offered to babysit her 3-month-old, this woman agreed. She was so exhausted!

AITAH for refusing help from my parents to look after their grandchild? I’m a first time mom (30F). My husband works away from home for a few months, so I’m on my own for now. Our baby is 3 months old.

Lately, the lack of sleep has been catching up with me, and I told my mom I’m not feeling well to say the least. And I should probably get a couple of hours of extra sleep. I have never asked for any help from anyone until now, so it was hard for me to finally cave in and admit I need it now. It’s also hard to even think about leaving my baby with someone else.

So, when my mom offered to sit with him for a few hours, I agreed. But I told her it would be best if he stayed at home where I was sleeping, so I don’t feel anxious and can actually fall asleep. She agreed.

They went outside to have a walk (we have a pretty big property).

When I woke up two hours later, it was already getting dark, and no one was inside the house. So, I went outside looking for them as I also saw the stroller wasn’t inside. After 5 minutes of looking for them and realizing they’re not there, my eyes welled up and I started panicking. I ran after my phone and called my mom (thankfully she picked up).

Apparently, she decided it was best for me if they went to her house, so they don’t make noise and disturb my sleep. My dad picked them up, with no car seat might I add. Although it’s only a 5-minute drive, but still, anything can happen. My mom actually left a note, but she put it in a really crappy place, so I didn’t see it and it didn’t save me from panicking.

When I went to them, I wasn’t angry. I appreciated the help and the thought behind their actions, but I also explained why it wasn’t the best solution for me or my son. They didn’t agree, and still think they were right to do what they did and they know what I need best.

So because of this, I am struggling even more to ask for help and leave my baby with them. It will take time for me to stop stressing and overthinking and fully trust them again. I explained this to them as I can’t be sure what else they could be doing opposite of what we previously agreed to. And they feel very hurt saying I’m hormonal and don’t understand what’s best for me.

I agree on being hormonal, but that doesn’t undo what they did. Actually I expected them to be a bit more understanding of my anxieties, but it is what it is. So AITAH for not asking for and refusing help with their grandchild anymore for some time? Am I overreacting?

