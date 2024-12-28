She Bit Into a Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Nugget And Found Something Awful
by Matthew Gilligan
Surprises are fun!
Unless it comes to the food you’re eating…
A woman named Mo posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things didn’t go as planned when she took a bite out of a Yummy Dino Buddies chicken nugget.
The text overlay on Mo’s video reads, “I bit into the chicken nugget and see this. I feel sick to my stomach.”
And, folks, this doesn’t look pretty…
The exposed nugget has some kind of nasty liquid oozing out of it…
Nope!
Check out the video.
@bigmonotthalilone
Yummy dino brand nuggets🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢
Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.
One viewer asked a good question…
This individual nailed it.
And one viewer isn’t happy about this…
I don’t think she’ll be buying those nuggets again…
