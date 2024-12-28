December 27, 2024 at 8:47 pm

She Bit Into a Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Nugget And Found Something Awful

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bigmonotthalilone

Surprises are fun!

Unless it comes to the food you’re eating…

A woman named Mo posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things didn’t go as planned when she took a bite out of a Yummy Dino Buddies chicken nugget.

Source: TikTok/@bigmonotthalilone

The text overlay on Mo’s video reads, “I bit into the chicken nugget and see this. I feel sick to my stomach.”

Source: TikTok/@bigmonotthalilone

And, folks, this doesn’t look pretty…

The exposed nugget has some kind of nasty liquid oozing out of it…

Nope!

Source: TikTok/@bigmonotthalilone

Check out the video.

@bigmonotthalilone

Yummy dino brand nuggets🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢

♬ original sound – BigMo

Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.

One viewer asked a good question…

Source: TikTok/@bigmonotthalilone

This individual nailed it.

Source: TikTok/@bigmonotthalilone

And one viewer isn’t happy about this…

Source: TikTok/@bigmonotthalilone

I don’t think she’ll be buying those nuggets again…

Categories: STORIES
Categories: STORIES

