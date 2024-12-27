She Found Bugs In The Bag Of Flour She Bought And She’s Warning Others About It

Yuck!

A woman named Jenna took to TikTok to show viewers the unexpected, unpleasant surprise that she found in the flour she bought.

The text overlay on Jenna’s video reads, “Friendly reminder to check your flour.”

And what did Jenna find in her container of flour?

Tiny bugs crawling all over the place!

Take a look at the video.

@jennaliveswell my reputation with bugs on this app is not too great… i have so many questions… 1. WHO TF R U? 2. where did you come fom? 3. last time i used normal people flour was this time last year SO were they just chilling in my pantry all year?????? 4. why did my container not prevent this? 5. did i buy already infested flour? if so, ew, do better flour companies #flour #bugs #bugtok #ew #holidaybaking ♬ original sound – jenna shirk

Check your food carefully, friends!

