She Invited Every Family Member To Her Wedding Except For One Aunt, And Now That Aunt Is Trying To Guilt Her Into An Invite

Lots of weddings involve stories about a drunk uncle or crazy aunt.

The bride-to-be in today’s story doesn’t want that kind of drama at her wedding, so she’s taking precautions.

She invited every family member to her wedding except for one aunt.

Her aunt wants to attend the wedding, but she has very good reasons not to invite her.

A long list of reasons.

Let’s see why the bride-to-be doesn’t want to invite her aunt to her wedding…

AITA for not inviting my aunt to my wedding and insisting if she tries to attend, she will be escorted off the property? I (30F) am getting married in June. The invites were all sent months ago. I come from a big family. My mom is 1 of 6. I did not invite her sister, my aunt N (F 50s?). She is the only family member we did not invite.

Aunt N isn’t responsible.

My Aunt N & I have a very complicated history. We were very close when I was younger. She was the crazy unpredictable aunt that would let us buy and do anything we wanted. As I got older I started realizing my parents probably shouldn’t have trusted her with us in her care. She will do anything for attention. She’s a compulsive liar. And many other things (character limit)

Her aunt has been really horrible.

Then in HS she kidnapped me in the disguise of a California weekend trip, & held me from ransom against my parents. When I gave her a second chance in college she kicked me out onto the street, leading to me being homeless for over a month in a state where I had no family besides her to turn to for help. For me, that was my last straw.

There’s a restraining order preventing Aunt N from getting near the children.

After that she tried her behavior on to my other cousins, (there’s 11 of us) keeping the cycle of trying to be the cool aunt. Then when she would over step, people got mad, & she got defensive & did something crazy. A few times worse than what she did to me. Since then, one of my uncles allegedly got a restraining order against her. She is not allowed near any of his children.

Aunt N wants to be invited to her wedding.

So tonight she called my mom trying to really butter her up with a sob story (for 30 + min) before begging for a invite. My mom told her she would have to talk to me directly, because it’s my wedding. To that, aunt N said “well aren’t you paying for it? You should invite who you want.” Which my mom responded with, no, they are paying for the wedding 100% theirselves (something I’m v proud of btw. Yay us!)

Her dad thinks Aunt N will show up at the wedding whether she’s invited or not.

Aunt N was flabbergasted to say the least. She thought my parents paying for it would be her ticket in, if she could guilt trip them enough. When my mom was summarizing this us my dad was also in the room. He insisted that saying no to her will not work. That she will try to show up and act like she was invited. I told him that if she decides to arrive, she will promptly be escorted off the property.

She disagrees with her dad.

I don’t want her there. My husband 100000% supports my decision. Also my uncle with the restraining order will be there with his kids. So legally, she can’t. My dad said “you should take the higher ground. It will ruin your day if you let her get to you. Just let her do her thing. I should ignore her & enjoy my day.

Her dad is really pushing for Aunt N to get an invitation to the wedding.

I said, having an unwanted guest will ruin my day. Not asking someone to leave. He leaned into it, saying that it is in bad taste. I asked him if I should just let any random person that didn’t get an invite attend. He said that’s different. She’s family.

She wonders what she should do about Aunt N.

We went back & forth for a good 15 minutes about this. When he left we were still not in agreement. He thinks AITA for not letting her stay if she intrudes and not taking the high ground. I can’t stop thinking about this and am now starting to question my boundaries. AITA?

Aunt N should definitely not attend the wedding.

She’s legally not even allowed to be there.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

That kidnapping thing shouldn’t be ignored.

She should hire security.

The restraining order is serious.

She needs to make sure there really is a restraining order.

Maybe her dad is hoping the aunt will get arrested!

Having her aunt arrested at her wedding would certainly make her wedding memorable!

But probably not in the way that she wants.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.