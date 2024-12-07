She Invites Her Sister And Kids To Stay When They Had Nowhere To Go, But Complaints About His Off-The-Grid Living Spark A Heated Argument

Living off the grid isn’t for everyone because it takes a certain mindset to deal with the challenges of simplicity and self-sufficiency.

So, what would you do if a family member moved in only to complain about the lifestyle you’ve chosen?

Would you try to make adjustments?

Or would you just tell them they’re free to leave if they don’t like it?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this very dilemma and decides enough is enough.

Here’s how it went down.

AITA for telling my sister that if she doesn’t like the living conditions of my place, she should leave? I (29F) live on a tiny farm off the grid in the middle of nowhere. The only livable building on the farm is a small trailer, and there’s no power (I have to use the generator) or plumbing. I have 2 kids, 8M and 6F. Their father isn’t in the picture and won’t be until end of fall 2032. I’m fine with the lack of basic necessities as I live off the land, and I don’t need much in general. My kids are homeschooled, and I plan to do so until middle school at least. Recently, my sister (33F) got divorced and evicted from her ex’s place. She has 3 kids: 5M twins and a 3F. She had nowhere to go, so I invited her to live with me.

The sister has many complaints.

Not even a week had passed, and she started complaining about having to use the outhouse, lack of water (we have a well with a pump and a propane heater that is small, so not really accommodating for a large family), and the fact that the drinkable water had to be carried from another well in buckets. She also complained that we live far away from any civilization (the nearest hospital is 20 miles away), and if anything happens, there’s a chance we won’t be able to get there on time. Her biggest complaint was that I asked her to help around the farm with small chores and that I asked one of her 5-year-olds to bring some water from the well and gave him a small bucket. I see nothing wrong with children doing age-appropriate tasks around the farm; I was raised the same way until I was 12.

Frustrated, she told her that she was free to leave.

I told her that if she’s dissatisfied with the way I live, she’s free to leave. I’m not locking her up to be my slave around the farm. I provided her with free housing and food. She said that I’m trying to use her children for child labor and that I’m endangering her life. We had a nasty verbal fight that ended up with us exchanging some really unsavory words, and now she’s still sulking. AITA?

Sure, the lifestyle may not be for everyone, but she was nice enough to let her stay.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer.

This person thinks the sister should figure something else out.

Here’s someone who’s not a fan of those who live off-grid and homeschool their kids.

Yet another person who thinks the sister should probably just go somewhere else.

Harsh words, but a great point.

It’s one thing for adults to live off the grid, but children should live in better conditions than those described here.

The sister should take her kids and get out of this situation.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.