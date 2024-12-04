Homeowner Shared Her Shower And Food With A Young Homeless Woman, But Now She Feels Terrible She Didn’t Allow Her To Sleep At Her House

It’s a tough call when you see someone in need because it’s unclear what the best course of action should be.

AITA for setting boundaries and not letting a homeless girl I just met a few weeks ago sleep at my house, who I have been letting shower, giving her clothes, money, and food? I just met this 22 year old girl about a month ago when she happened to pass by my house while I was chilling on my porch. She needed help with a change of pants because it was her time of the month, if you catch my drift.

Over the past few weeks, I have let her shower, I’ve bought/made her dinner, given her $20 for food, given her clothes, a coat, a backpack, an iPhone charger, and a set of headphones. She’s come over to my house sometimes unannounced to hang out and use my wifi and chat. Unfortunately, she recently got kicked out of the shelter she was staying in for getting into a fight with another girl, so she is homeless.

She met some random guy (who sells drugs) on the street and has been staying with him for the past week, but was unable to go to his place tonight. I didn’t let her stay at my house because I don’t know her very well and I don’t trust her, especially because no one else will take her in, including friends and family. It’s going to be cold tonight and she will spend it in an abandoned house. I feel like a jerk. AITA?

