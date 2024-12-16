She Told Her Boyfriend That It’s One Of Her Family’s Traditions To Get Chinese Food On Black Friday, But He Dismissed It And Said That His Tradition Is To Eat Thanksgiving Leftovers

We all have at least one family tradition that means something to us. The problem is that when dating, the significant other’s family might have traditions that conflict with our traditions.

For this woman, eating Chinese food with her family the day after Thanksgiving is an important tradition, but her boyfriend thinks his family’s tradition is more important.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not prioritizing my girlfriend’s tradition during Thanksgiving? My girlfriend (25F) and I (26M) visited my parents for Thanksgiving, staying from Wednesday to Sunday. A couple of weeks ago, she told me she likes to get Chinese food on Black Friday because her family used to do that. And it’s a tradition she doesn’t get to do anymore.

Her boyfriend asked if they could do it on Sunday instead.

Initially, I dismissed it, saying we should eat leftovers since my mom likes us to stick around and eat with everyone. I also didn’t want to leave others out. But she convinced me it was important, so I told my mom on Wednesday night that we wanted to go out on Friday. My mom was visibly upset. I looked to my girlfriend and asked if we could move it to Sunday instead. She agreed.

The girlfriend felt upset that her BF didn’t care about how she feels.

Fast forward to Friday, around 4:30 pm, and she told me she was upset that I didn’t care about her feelings. I was confused because I thought we had resolved it by moving it to Sunday. She said she still wanted to go out on Friday, so I said, “Let’s go.” But then she said she didn’t want to go anymore because she had eaten a big breakfast. I suggested we get takeout later, but she said it was fine, and we didn’t go.

She brought it up to him again and explained why it was important to her.

Later in the car, she had a mature conversation with me about needing to learn how to let things go. And I thought that was the end of it. However, this morning (Sunday), she brought it up again, and said she was still upset that I “dismissed her feelings.” She also revealed that this tradition is tied to her late grandfather, who passed away three years ago. And that’s why it’s so meaningful. She also said she thought we were making fun of her for wanting Chinese food, which we weren’t.

She also told him that he should learn to read between the lines.

I told her I wished she’d said something earlier, because we absolutely would have gone if I’d known how important it was to her. She says she’s not mad at me now, but I still feel like she is. She also said I should’ve “read between the lines.” I feel like I tried to make it work on Friday, and genuinely thought we had a plan for Sunday. Did I mess this up? AITA?

It would’ve been pretty easy to eat Chinese food and leftovers on Black Friday – one for lunch and one for dinner. I wonder why they didn’t decide to do that?

His girlfriend made one simple request, and he couldn’t even give it to her.

