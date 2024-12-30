Single Mom Said She Was Kicked Out Of A Home Depot Parking Lot For Selling Burritos To Customers

Hey, everybody’s just trying to make ends meet these days, right?

You can say that again!

So why did a woman named Jazmin get kicked out of Home Depot parking lot for selling food?

She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers all about it.

Jazmin said she’s a single mom selling burritos and other items in a Home Depot parking lot, but things took a turn for the worse.

She said, “I was selling, but I just got kicked out. Long story short, there’s someone who sells hot dogs here, and he asked the security guard to tell me to leave.”

Jazmin added, “It’s okay, I only had two tortas and two sets of burritos left.”

Check out her video.

Jazmin posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that she returned to the same parking lot the next day despite getting kicked out earlier.

The hot dog guy who previously complained about her showed up an hour later and she told viewers, “I still have four tortas left, so let’s hope he’ll let me stay a little longer. I usually leave when he’s done setting up, which is around 8:30.”

Check out what else she had to say.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this individual spoke up.

Sounds a bit harsh…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.