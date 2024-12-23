Son Throws A Tantrum Because His Brother Ate His Sorbet, And Now Their Mom Wonders If She’s Wrong For Allowing The Icy Theft

A mother is caught in the middle of a family ice cream dispute after allowing her younger son to eat some of the sorbet his older brother had asked for.

What followed was an explosive tantrum at 4 a.m., with the older son throwing the entire tub of vanilla ice cream over the fence in retaliation.

Read on for the story.

AITA for allowing my son to eat some of his brother’s ice cream? My 21 year old son has never had respect for other people’s properties. Over the years he has constantly taken items from the rest of the family’s bedrooms and eaten his 16 year old brother’s snacks and treats. If I buy anything specifically for myself or for my 16 year old, the 21 year old will take some if not all of it, leaving us frustrated when we now go looking for it.

Manners, anyone?

Last night I was buying some treats for the boys and the 21 year old asked me to buy raspberry sorbet, which I did. I also bought a big tub of vanilla ice cream and a smaller tub of chocolate. Later in the night the 16 year old came and asked me if he could have some of the sorbet. I told him to take some but leave at least half because his brother wanted it. Now this morning the 21 year old found that a third of the sorbet is gone and he threw a huge temper tantrum, waking the whole house up at 4 am and yelling about HIS sorbet and how dare his brother eat some of it.

What goes around comes around…

Then he said that because his brother ate some that means he can take the tub of vanilla and chocolate and nobody else should get any. He actually threw the whole 2 litre tub of vanilla ice cream over the fence into the neighbour’s yard. Right now he is still ranting about it saying IATA for allowing his brother to take some of the sorbet.

Now, the mother is questioning whether she made the wrong call by letting her younger son share the treat, or if her older son’s overreaction was simply too much to handle.

Reddit thinks everyone is kind of nutty here.

This person thinks Mom’s in the wrong for not teaching her child some respect over the years/

This person can’t understand why this young adult even has living privileges, let alone ice cream privileges.

This person has two works: Good luck.

When an ice cream fight turns into a full-blown meltdown, it’s clear that some treats are just too sweet for family harmony.

This kid needs serious help.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.