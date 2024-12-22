Teen Girl Brings Her First Boyfriend Home To Meet Her Family, And Her Older Sister Starts Grilling Him Until Everyone Is Uncomfortable

Do you remember your first boyfriend or girlfriend?

Now remember what it was like bringing that first significant other home to meet your family.

That’s kind of stressful for everyone involved, right?

In today’s story, a teen girl brings her boyfriend to a family dinner, and her older sister seems determined to make it awkward.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for defending my daughters comments towards my other daughter being single? My daughter (17f, Emily) has been dating this boy (17m, Zach) for around 2 -2 1/2 months now and he recently came to visit us. This is the first time he has came over for dinner, and this is Emily’s first bf. Zach is a very lovely boy and very outgoing. When he came in and saw me he says “Emily, I didn’t know you have 2 sisters”. I laughed as even though it’s cliche I know he’s trying to be nice.

Dinner went well.

The entire time at dinner he was very polite but he is also a very outgoing kid. He would say stuff such as what a lovely dinner, this food is great, your backyard is beautiful, etc, etc. So while you could say he was trying to be overly polite, he was still a very sweet and kind kid. Emily is a more shy and reserved person so I felt they were really great for each other. Emily is also very sweet and positive, another thing they have in common that I appreciated. My husband also hit it off with him and they were engaging in sports banter, and eventually came to trash talking some football team owner.

Emily’s older sister asked Zach too many questions.

My older daughter (amy,19), however kept grilling the poor guy. Asking if he would pay for dates, to which he said yeah, and then she asks how he has money, and he said his job. Then she started talking about making time for Emily, in between school friends and a job. Then it came onto how they would get to dates and she started asking him about his license, she then started to ask about protecting her making comments on his stature. He’s on the shorter side and kind of chubby, like 5’7 and maybe a little overweight, nothing crazy however, and he seemed to be getting uncomfortable. So I brought out dessert, which he again complimented, and my husband brought up sports to change topics.

Amy thought Zach was being fake.

After he left I asked her why she would do that. She said that he seemed to nice, and cliche, as if he was faking it. I said so people cant be nice these days? You made it weird for him and Emily, Emily didn’t deserve that neither did he. She said that she just didn’t like that vibe as no-one is that nice or positive it was definitely forced.

Now Emily and he are both upset with Amy.

Emily butted in and said that she really didn’t appreciate that and said that Amy’s reasoning didn’t make sense. Amy said that she didn’t care if it was awkward as she wanted to grill him, and that she doesn’t like him because he seemed fake. Emily said, that Amy was messed up and I agreed. Amy then said that he was some dumb weak kid faking being nice, and this upset Emily, and me.

She is wondering if she was wrong for defending Emily but not defending Amy.

Emily then said in a fuss “You only say that because your single and no one will date you”. She has been slightly sensitive about this as she hasn’t been in a committed relationship yet. This upset Amy and Amy asked why I didn’t say anything or stop her from going to her room. I said that she just insulted her bf and that she deserved it. She told me I should punish her and was being a bad parent and now Amy isn’t talking to me and I feel that maybe a personal insult like that was to far.

It almost seems like Amy was trying to scare Zach off, maybe because she’s jealous.

As a mom, that would be a hard situation to be in, but I agree that Amy was out of line.

Was Emily also out of line?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

She should’ve stopped Amy during dinner.

This reader agrees that Amy was out of line.

I completely agree with this person’s assessment of the situation…

Amy needed to learn this lesson.

This reader thinks he was a “bad host.”

Next time Zach comes over, Amy needs to apologize.

What a nightmare sister!

