Parents Demand A Teen Pay Car Expenses, So He Chooses To Ride His Bike And Leave Them To Cover Everything Themselves

Sometimes, plans to teach responsibility can backfire.

So, what would you do if your parents told you that, while they wanted you to drive, you’d need to pay for half of the costs?

Would you accept the deal?

Or would you find a way to avoid the expenses altogether?

In the following story, one teen gets creative and catches his parents off guard.

Here’s how it played out.

My parents told me I’d have to pay for half of my car, insurance, and gas When I was about to get my driver’s license (in the States), my parents sat me down. They told me that when I got my license, they were going to expect me to pay for half of my car-related expenses (the car, insurance, and gas specifically). What is important to know here is that I knew how excited they were for me to get my license. Both of my parents were working at this time, and the idea of me being able to run quick errands for them or pick up my younger sister from school, her clubs, or sports events was really appealing to them.

It didn’t take long for them to change their minds.

So I thought about it and then told them that I’d be getting my license and then choosing not to have my own car. Since I was very involved in a lot of sports, I didn’t have time for a job for most of the year, so I’d just stick to riding my bike to where I needed to go. They definitely didn’t anticipate this and knew I was serious right away. After all, the default up until then had been that I’d cycle to and from where I needed to go unless I arranged for other rides. I don’t remember how long they tried to wait me out, but I think it was later that day when they came back and told me they’d buy a car (a crappy one) and pay for the expenses (with a few reasonable stipulations).

Those are some negotiation skills!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this.

This person got duped by their parents.

As this person points out, at 16, with no job, there’s no way to keep up with those bills.

Not too shabby!

This was brilliant!

The parents should pay for the car.

If they want him to drive, there’s no reason they shouldn’t take on the financial responsibility.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.