The Shirk Report – Volume 820
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Who wore it best?
– Like father, like son
– The angry bees suggestion is new…
– Free the fern!
– Pope cat
– A miniature working cannon
– Planet-inspired bracelet
– Spider calmly weaving its web
– The magic of magnetic window cleaning
– Australian fishermen caught bizarre “doomsday fish”
– How the ice flexes under this skater
– Extremely ambitious home project
– Drawer liners that fit perfectly
– Neurons in a magnified view of the human cortex
– Otter mom basking in pure parental joy
– Portal sun over Phoeniz, AZ
– Super satisfying silicone
– Jim Carrey and Eddie Murphy on the same studio set
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– This ‘Star Wars’-Themed Airbnb Is Seriously Awesome
– Six Times The Restaurant Was So Bad People Had To Leave
– Cher Says She Was ‘Shocked’ By The Name She Discovered On Her Birth Certificate
– How does science explain déjà vu? It’s a brain glitch with a purpose.
– Celebrity look-alike contests are part of a glorious tradition
– What Personal Trainers Can and Can’t Do (and How to Pick the Right One)
– Why Does a Meme Go Viral, and Can We Predict It?
– These Funny Posts Will Make You Chuckle And Chortle
– Duct-taped banana sells for $6.2 million at art auction
– On the Origin of Lucy: How One Fossil Helped Alter Our View of Human Evolution
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
