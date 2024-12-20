‘They don’t make ’em like they used to.’ – Guy Isn’t Impressed With The Quality Of Today’s Q-Tips

Is the quality of Q-tips declining?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Chris, the answer is YES.

He posted a video and showed viewers why he wasn’t satisfied with the recent batch he bought.

Chris’ video caption sums up how he feels. He wrote, “They don’t make ’em like they used to.”

He showed viewers two large containers of Q-tips, one from 2023 and one from 2024.

Chris said, “Identical product. Trustworthy.”

Chris showed viewers a 2023 Q-tip swab and said, “Sturdy. It barely moves.”

He then picked up a a 2024 Q-tip and said, “Look at this. Same product. Same company.”

Chris was able to bend the swab with ease.

He added in the caption, “I trusted you on these.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual isn’t happy about this.

What happened to Q-tips?

