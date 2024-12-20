December 20, 2024 at 6:47 pm

‘They don’t make ’em like they used to.’ – Guy Isn’t Impressed With The Quality Of Today’s Q-Tips

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@chrismoranec

Is the quality of Q-tips declining?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Chris, the answer is YES.

He posted a video and showed viewers why he wasn’t satisfied with the recent batch he bought.

Source: TikTok

Chris’ video caption sums up how he feels. He wrote, “They don’t make ’em like they used to.”

He showed viewers two large containers of Q-tips, one from 2023 and one from 2024.

Chris said, “Identical product. Trustworthy.”

Source: TikTok

Chris showed viewers a 2023 Q-tip swab and said, “Sturdy. It barely moves.”

He then picked up a a 2024 Q-tip and said, “Look at this. Same product. Same company.”

Chris was able to bend the swab with ease.

He added in the caption, “I trusted you on these.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@chrismoranec

They don’t make ‘em like they used to! @unileverofficial I trusted you on these… #qtips #productreview #timeschange #upset #unilever #fyp #fypシ

♬ original sound – Chris Moranec

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

One person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this individual isn’t happy about this.

Source: TikTok

What happened to Q-tips?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter