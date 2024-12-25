This Mechanic Isn’t A Fan Of Customers Who Only Want To Get Oil Changes
by Matthew Gilligan
Did you know about this?
I definitely DID NOT know about this.
I’m talking about some mechanics not being thrilled with customers who only get oil changes when they go to auto shops…and they obviously need a lot of work done.
The caption to the video reads, “Like girl are you sure that’s ALL you need?”
The video shows a mechanic waiting outside the shop and the text overlay reads, “Service techs watching the ‘oil change ONLY!’ customer pull in.”
The video then shows a person playing in a customer.
They only want an oil change…but it’s clear that there are a whole lot of issues with this car that need to be resolved.
Hmmm…
Check out the video.
@thinkyoungdodgelayton
Like girl are you sure thats ALL you need?😂😂 #oilchange #servicedepartment #service #car #dealership #funnyvideos #memes #techtok #fypシ #foryoupage #dodge
Are y’all car owners ready for this?
