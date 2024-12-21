December 21, 2024 at 6:47 pm

This Mom Found Something Weird in Her Kid’s Halloween Candy. – ‘One of these things is not like the other.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@belleboo

If the old urban legend about poison candy was actually true, I don’t think that any of us would’ve made it out of childhood…

But still, you have to wonder if that rumor could actually happen from time to time…

And that brings us to today’s story!

A mom named Isabelle posted a video on TikTok and talked about the strange piece of candy that her daughter got on Halloween.

Source: TikTok

Isabelle showed viewers the candy haul her daughter got on Halloween, including a bunch of Kit Kat bars.

She said, “One of these things is not like the other.”

Source: TikTok

Isabelle showed viewers that one of the Kit Kat’s labels was different and said, “I love that in crazy times, we all come together to still talk about something simple like new candy packaging.”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@belleboo

@KITKAT did i miss the memo? Are these your new logo?! #kitkatnewlogo

♬ original sound – Isabelle ❤️

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

That’s odd…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter