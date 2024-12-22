Target Shopper Isn’t Happy About The Store Getting Rid Of Self-Checkout Lanes
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess not all Targets are created equal, because I went to the one down the street from me yesterday and I used a self-checkout register to buy my items.
But I guess that everyone isn’t as lucky as me…
A woman named Arianna posted a video on TikTok and put her local Target store on blast for what she thinks is a pretty dumb business move.
Arianna showed a long line of customers in the Target store and her text overlay reads, “It’s official…Target decided to remove self checkout. Now I got to wait 15 minutes to buy my box of tampons.”
And let me tell ya, that is one LOOOOOOOOONG line.
Not cool!
Take a look at the video.
Get it together, Target!
