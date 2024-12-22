December 21, 2024 at 10:49 pm

‘Those are old cinnamon rolls cut up.’ – Cinnabon Customer Sounded Off About Their “Center Of The Roll” Menu Item

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@maryemelhileh

I don’t think I’ve eaten at a Cinnabon since about 1992, but you better believe they’re still in business!

And the chain has a menu item called the Center of the Roll that has all kinds of people talking, including a woman named Maryem who posted her review of the treat on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Maryem stitched her TikTok to another woman’s video that saw her eating a Center of the Roll from Cinnabon.

The woman said, “PSA. Don’t know if people know this but you can go to Cinnabon and purchase the Center of the Roll.”

Source: TikTok

Maryem responded to the video and said, “I mean, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but those aren’t the center of the cinnamon rolls. Those are old cinnamon rolls cut up with extra icing on it.”

Say it ain’t so!

Source: TikTok

Check out her video.

@maryemelhileh

Woke up and chose violence today😂😭 #cinnamonroll #cinnabon #facts #scam #desserts #breakinghearts

♬ original sound – Maryem🍉

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer doesn’t want to hear it…

Source: TikTok

This is an interesting menu item…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter