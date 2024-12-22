‘Those are old cinnamon rolls cut up.’ – Cinnabon Customer Sounded Off About Their “Center Of The Roll” Menu Item

I don’t think I’ve eaten at a Cinnabon since about 1992, but you better believe they’re still in business!

And the chain has a menu item called the Center of the Roll that has all kinds of people talking, including a woman named Maryem who posted her review of the treat on TikTok.

Maryem stitched her TikTok to another woman’s video that saw her eating a Center of the Roll from Cinnabon.

The woman said, “PSA. Don’t know if people know this but you can go to Cinnabon and purchase the Center of the Roll.”

Maryem responded to the video and said, “I mean, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but those aren’t the center of the cinnamon rolls. Those are old cinnamon rolls cut up with extra icing on it.”

Say it ain’t so!

Check out her video.

This is an interesting menu item…