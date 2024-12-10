Toyota Camry Owner Showed That The Panoramic Roof Shattered For No Reason

I’d venture to say that most folks out there wouldn’t mind having a panoramic roof on their cars.

But maybe it’s not such a great idea…

A TikTokker named Rachelle posted a video and showed viewers how things unexpectedly went sideways with her Toyota Camry’s panoramic roof.

In the video’s caption, Rachelle wrote, “Happened out of nowhere too.”

She showed viewers the damage to her panoramic roof from the inside.

Then she showed what it looked like from the outside.

This looks like a case of spontaneous combustion to me…

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual is scared…

And this person spoke up.

The folks at Toyota might want to look into this…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!