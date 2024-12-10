December 10, 2024 at 6:49 am

Toyota Camry Owner Showed That The Panoramic Roof Shattered For No Reason

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

I’d venture to say that most folks out there wouldn’t mind having a panoramic roof on their cars.

But maybe it’s not such a great idea…

A TikTokker named Rachelle posted a video and showed viewers how things unexpectedly went sideways with her Toyota Camry’s panoramic roof.

Source: TikTok

In the video’s caption, Rachelle wrote, “Happened out of nowhere too.”

She showed viewers the damage to her panoramic roof from the inside.

Source: TikTok

Then she showed what it looked like from the outside.

This looks like a case of spontaneous combustion to me…

Source: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@rachelle.004

Happened out of nowhere too 😭 #camry#smh#glass#sunroof

♬ sonido original – ★!!

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual is scared…

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

The folks at Toyota might want to look into this…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter