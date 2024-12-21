December 21, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Trader Joe’s Customer Wasn’t Happy With The Quality Of The Olive Oil She Bought. – ‘Trader Joe’s playing with me.’

Source: TikTok/@goldiescraps

Is something amiss with the imported olive oil from Trader Joe’s?

According to a TikTokker named Goldie, things aren’t exactly up to snuff and she posted a video to sound off about it.

Source: TikTok

Goldie poured the olive oil from the bottle into a glass and viewers can see that the oil is very light in color.

Source: TikTok

The accompanying song to the video is Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and the lyrics sum up how Goldie felt: “you’re so full of ****.”

The text overlay reads, “Trader Joe’s playing with me.”

I guess she wasn’t too impressed…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@goldiescraps

nice dark bottle with 1% of olive oil #traderjoes #evoo #food #fyp

♬ i love birds of a feather – d ⧗

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this individual is being sneaky!

Source: TikTok

Care to explain, Trader Joe’s?

