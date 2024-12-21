Trader Joe’s Customer Wasn’t Happy With The Quality Of The Olive Oil She Bought. – ‘Trader Joe’s playing with me.’

Is something amiss with the imported olive oil from Trader Joe’s?

According to a TikTokker named Goldie, things aren’t exactly up to snuff and she posted a video to sound off about it.

Goldie poured the olive oil from the bottle into a glass and viewers can see that the oil is very light in color.

The accompanying song to the video is Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and the lyrics sum up how Goldie felt: “you’re so full of ****.”

The text overlay reads, “Trader Joe’s playing with me.”

I guess she wasn’t too impressed…

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual is being sneaky!

Care to explain, Trader Joe’s?

