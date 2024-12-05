Wealthy Sister Expects Brother To Paint Her House For Free, But He Declined And Called Her Out For Always Taking Advantage Of Him

Family projects often rely on teamwork, but when one party begins to feel exploited, goodwill can quickly wear thin.

That’s exactly what happened in this story when one wealthy sister asks her sibling for one too many favors with one too few rewards.

Read on for the full scoop!

AITA for not helping my sister and BIL get their rental property ready for free. My BIL and sister recently bought a big chunk of land that includes a couple houses and an apartment building with the intend to use part of the land for hunting and then rent out the houses and apartment building.

It’s an extravagant purchase for people who are hardly home.

My BIL has a career where he works 8+ months of the year, with his contract currently being on a yearly basis and the possibility of the location he is working changing at any second. So, my sister and BIL are not “home” for most of the year. They bought this property about two months before my BIL had to head off (he left last week) and my sister and niece are joining him next month.

They didn’t quite time everything right, so it led to a lot of unfinished work.

My BIL and sister have been working hard to finish updating the houses/apartments and get tenants in before my sister and niece head out to join my BIL. However, they didn’t quiet get done what they intended before my BIL left.

So his sister asked him to help pick up the slack. He asked what was in it for him.

So, my sister asked my partner and I if we could help her (mostly with painting) over the weekend. I asked if we would be paid for our help. She asked, “Why would would you?” So I declined, saying we had better ways to spend our weekend.

The two siblings begin to bicker.

My sister said it would be the kind thing to help out a family member. I told her I am not going to be free labor to help her make money, which she and her husband very much don’t need since her husband makes $3 mil a year.

She starts guilt-tripping, saying all the nice things she did for him.

She called me ungrateful and a bad brother and said our dad and brother have helped with the house with no issues. She brought up that she has helped me a lot and referenced her and he husband “letting” me live with them for a year.

But he remembers things a bit differently.

In reality, they begged me to live with them to take care of the house while they were away. In reality, they ended up taking advantage of me because they made me pay rent. I had to cut grass, take care of their four dogs (meaning I couldn’t be away for long periods of time), keep the pool and hot tub clean and I wasn’t allowed to have any guest over.

The guilt-tripping is a common theme in this dynamic.

I only lasted a year because they guilted me into being high and dry and luckily by the time they came back, I was at a point in my relationship where I moved in with my parter.

But he counters back, arguing that at the end of the day, he’s still done way more and he deserves to be properly thanked.

I brought up that I was the one doing a favor for them and listed all the other things I’ve helped out with (babysitting my niece, working my BIL’s charity events (and taking photos), helping edit my sister and her BFs social media videos (all for free). She said I was being ridiculous for brining all this up and “holding it against her.” AITA?

Kindness doesn’t necessarily mean becoming a permanent volunteer.

What did Reddit think?

Charing someone rent to stay with you isn’t exactly helpful or charitable.

When it comes to favors, painting a whole house isn’t exactly on the same level as picking someone up from the airport.

Being family doesn’t give you a free pass to be thoughtless.

This commenter thinks if they give their sibling an inch, she’ll take a mile.

Refusing to be taken advantage of will pay off much better than any thankless favor.

Even in families, respect is a currency that should never go unpaid.

