Wife Bought A Condo On Her Own, But Now She Expects Her Husband To Pay The Property Tax As A Form Of Rent For Living There With Her

In many marriages, husbands and wives own property together.

In other marriages, husbands and wives choose to keep their finances separate, and that includes their home ownership.

In today’s story, a woman buys a condo on her own.

Her husband does not own the condo at all, but she still expects him to pay the property tax. He thinks that’s crazy.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to pay property tax on a condo that I have no legal ownership of? A little context, my (28M) wife (27F) received a very large sum of money from her parents to use as a down payment on a new property. I wasn’t in a financial position to commit to a mortgage because I’m a student, and I plan on being a student for the next couple years. While I have a little bit of income through scholarships and part time work, it’s nowhere near enough to commit to that kind of purchase.

His wife bought a property on her own.

My wife decided that if I didn’t want to commit to a mortgage, that she would just buy the property herself, and use the income from her other property (that her parents bought for her) that she rents out to pay for the new condo. The condition to this was that I had to sign away my legal ownership of the new property, as I would not be paying for it. I agreed, we already have a prenup, this just continued the trend of keeping our finances separated.

His wife wants him to pay rent.

After closing on the property and moving in, my wife then informed me that she needs me start paying the property taxes as a form of “rent” for me living there with her. While we’ve been splitting rent our whole relationship, it rubs me the wrong way that she had me give up ownership on the property, but then expects me to help pay for the property. The money going toward taxes may as well be going toward the mortgage, and at that point what is the point of me giving up ownership instead of just owning the condo together? FFS we’ve been married for years!

He’s refusing to pay his wife.

I feel like I’m being financially exploited. I don’t make much money over the summer since I’m not attending summer classes, and she knew that going into it. But in order for her to cover what she owes to the bank she even demanded that I give her the $300 that my parents gave me for my birthday and I told her no! AITA for refusing to pay?

It would’ve been better if she had told her husband that she expected him to pay rent before she bought the property instead of springing it on him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

