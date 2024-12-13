His Wife Wants To Spend Christmas At Her Family’s House But It’s A 4-Hour Drive Away, So He Wants To Spend It At Their House Instead

If your parents and siblings are a few hours’ drive away, would you make an effort to visit them on Christmas day, or would you rather stay home with your own family?

This man shares that his wife is requesting that they spend Christmas at her family’s house, which is a four-hour drive away.

He doesn’t like this idea, but he’s not sure if he should go anyway.

Read the story below for the full detials.

AITA Because I want to spend Christmas at our home and not at my in-laws’. My wife (30) and I (28) are debating where to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. My wife wants to go to her parents’ house, which is a four-hour drive from where we live. Then, we will need to return to our house because she has work in the morning of the 26th.

He refused to go to his in-laws’ house.

I told her that I don’t want to go because, for sure, I am the driver and that will be tiring for us and our son (3). And she said that her sister can fetch them from our house if I don’t want to go to them. I told her, “Okay, I think I’m going to spend Christmas alone.” Then, she said, “Fine, no problem.”

He doesn’t really want to spend Christmas alone.

Now, I’m here to ask for advice. I want to spend this holiday with them, but her family is so clingy. For sure, her parents are going to be mad at me when I don’t let them come. I’ll choose being home alone at Christmas than go to somebody else’s house tired and with nothing to do except wait to go home.

That’s a tough decision. It’s too bad he doesn’t seem to like his in-laws.

What do you guys think? Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

It’s time for them to start a new family tradition.

