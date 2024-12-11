Woman And Her Husband Plan To Add A Cat To Their Fur Family, But Her Allergic Mom Says She Won’t Visit Them If That Happens

Fur babies are cute and adorable; however, not everyone appreciates them because of allergies.

AITA for not caring if my mother is allergic to cats? I (27F) have a mom (53F) who’s severely allergic to cats and has asthma, which cat dander makes worse. My husband (32M) and I moved across the country a few years ago—from the East Coast to the West Coast. And since then, we’ve built our little fur family with two dogs.

Now, we’ve been wanting to add a cat to the mix for a while, and we’re financially stable and not allergic ourselves. A couple of months ago, I mentioned this to my mom. And her response was, in a snarky tone, “Well, just know the rest of your family and I will never visit you. But if that’s what you want, then fine.”

It stung a bit to hear that, but honestly, she’s only visited us once in the years since we moved. I feel like we should be able to make decisions about our own home without her allergies being a factor. Especially since she rarely visits anyway.

Some of my family thinks I’m selfish. But my in-laws think it’s ridiculous for her to expect us to put our plans on hold just in case she wants to come by. AITA for not caring about her allergies and getting a cat anyway?

