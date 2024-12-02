Here’s A Simple, Fast Way To Remove Personal Info From Your Packages With Hand Sanitizer

It seems every day we hear about a security issue with a company.

On top of that, we live in an age where companies can easily monetize your data or steal your identity.

TikToker @td_mom_ has a neat and simple hack that may give you a bit more privacy.

“Why didn’t I know about this before?” says the overlay text in her viral video.

She starts by showing us herself spray the text and barcode and everything else on a package.

The video has no dialogue and at just 8 seconds long, it gets the point across very efficiently.

Then she takes a facial tissue and starts wiping down the label of the package. We see the ink disappear immediately.

Kids would probably find this process really fun and neat. It could keep them busy!

She shows us the result and it looks like a blank piece of a paper with some highlighter on it.

The only apparent downside is that it made the cardboard box all wet, but if you wanted all the information off, you probably don’t want to reuse the box anyway.

A lot of people may not see this as a hack because you can rip the sticker off, but it never comes off completely and it’s time consuming to try to remove it.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

I learned some new uses! I may do this for prescriptions.

It’s one thing if it’s your own data, but if you’re taking care of someone else’s, you need to deal with it.

That would be helpful for resale! I hate when you take a tag off and half is still stuck to the item.

It’s more of an issue if you’re dealing with someone else’s information or if there is something sensitive about the item.

I bet! Sounds time consuming and boring.

Kids would have fun doing this.

Put them to work!

