Woman Reveals A Secret Cleaning Product To Get Your Car Looking Its Best. – ‘That’s just what I sprayed and it’s already bringing the dirt up.’

Finding a cleaning product that works well on all the surfaces inside your car can be a hassle.

TikToker @amybradley810 is going viral for showing how Sprayway Glass Cleaner can actually keep everything looking its best.

She starts out the video showing the spray bottle of the cleaner and she says, “So, this girl on TikTok, she posted about using spray glass cleaner to clean your car.”

She continues to talk about how she decided to try it out, saying, “So, I figured, why not? We’ll give it a shot.”

I would have been hesitant to use glass cleaner on the cloth interior of my car, but let’s see how it worked.

She then pans the video over to show her seats with the foaming glass cleaner sprayed on. She says, “This is my Chevy Cruze that I use to haul Raya around. And as you know, toddlers are very messy.”

Yeah, kids can be really messy for sure.

She shows what she sprayed and says, “That’s just what I sprayed and it’s already bringing the dirt up. And that’s the clean spot, unbelievable.”

It really looks like it worked quite well.

I’m impressed and might want to give it a try.

Make sure you watch the whole video to see just how well it worked for yourself.

The people in the comments seemed impressed as well.

This person says it is her favorite cleaner.

Here is someone who says her car dealership uses it.

This person used to be a car detailer and she used it too.

Wow, this is a great cleaner!