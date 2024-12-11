She Tells Her Sister To Be Careful About Visiting Their Parents’ Bed Bug Infested House, But Her Sister Thinks She’s Just Being Paranoid

Bed bug infestation can be such a pain.

AITA for demanding my sister to have boundaries with our family to avoid a bedbug infestation? My younger sister and I currently live together in an apartment. My parent’s house became infested with bedbugs over a decade ago. They refused to do anything about it, and let it become a huge problem. They’re everywhere—beds, in the walls, furniture, in the carpet, etc. My sisters and I were forced to deal with them also, which has left me with major PTSD.

When I was old enough to leave, I got my own apartment and made sure to not bring any bugs with me. When my younger sister asked to live with me, I was hesitant because I knew my parents still had bedbugs. But nonetheless, I instructed her on how to clean/steam her items and allowed her to move in. Thankfully, no bugs transferred to my apartment.

My sister is very aware of my parent’s bed bug issue (that they refuse to do anything about), but she refuses to place any boundaries with them as I have. She continues to give my mother rides in her car (although my mom has her own car). She occasionally goes to visit my parents at their place.

I told her that doing this places us at risk of getting bedbugs. She already knows about my PTSD. My sister doesn’t see it that way, and thinks I’m just being overdramatic and trying to keep her away from the family. AITA?

If she won’t follow your rules, she is welcome to leave.

