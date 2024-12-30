Her Dog Loves To Leave Its Mess On The Neighbor’s Lawn, But When She Tries To Retrieve It The Neighbor Threatens To Call The Cops

Dogs bring their owners joy in so many ways – waggy tails, fluffy hugs, playing fetch, and a friend always running to greet you when you return home from work.

But one thing that’s not on most people’s list of pros is dealing with the dog poop.

It’s pretty gross.

So when the woman in this story kept letting her dog poop on her neighbor’s lawn, he got increasingly upset.

AITA for trespassing on my neighbor’s yard while picking up after my dog? From March-June of last year, our backyard was under renovation. It was supposed to be finished by May, but it took a couple of months longer than expected. So, during this time period, I had to relieve my dog by walking him around the neighborhood instead of in the backyard. Well, there is one particular neighbor during this time period who complained about us “letting” our dog poop in his yard.

It wasn’t like they didn’t pick up the dog poop.

It happened twice. He watched us pick it up each time, but that wasn’t good enough, I guess. We explained to him our situation and that we understand the inconvenience. 99% of the time, we were able to avoid his yard because our dog just pooped somewhere else, or he wasn’t outside to even see it happen, so it wasn’t a problem.

During this time period, I was 9 months pregnant to 8 weeks postpartum. I had a beautiful baby boy in mid-May and was on maternity leave. One particular day in June, I decided to quickly take the dog out and check the mailbox while my baby was sleeping. The man who complained has the community mailbox right in front of his house. I stopped at the mailbox, and my dog started sniffing, popped a squat, and pooped. I stepped onto his lawn and started picking it up. The old man was outside at the time and flipped out. He started screaming at me and threatened to call the cops for trespassing.

I asked him, “So, do you want me to leave the poop there? Because I can’t pick it up without stepping on your grass for 5 seconds. ” He screams at me to “pick up the poop then leave.” I said “yeah thats what I’m trying to do. ” I told him he’s being crazy and he should be mad at the people who don’t clean up after their dogs. He said, “I already asked you multiple times. It’s the principal of it.” And then I told him, “I already told you multiple times our house is under construction. I’m just trying to get home to my newborn baby as soon as possible and check the mail. I’m just as frustrated as you. Our renovations were supposed to be finished 2.5 months ago.”

The neighbor didn’t care about her explanation.

He said, “I don’t care about your house or your baby. I’m calling the cops.”

I responded with, “Okay. Go ahead and try. They’re going to think you’re crazy. ” I picked up the poop and quickly left. I’ve never had a stranger scream at me before, so I was quite shaken up. AITA?

Look, the guy was out of line in the way that he reacted. Screaming at a woman for cleaning up after her dog is ridiculous.

But it’s understandable that he was frustrated: it’s not okay to keep letting your dog poop on someone’s lawn, and picking it up doesn’t negate the issue.

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this.

This person agreed that both parties were in the wrong, but that there was plenty the woman could have done to prevent this.

And others noted that she should have better control of her dog.

Though this person thought that as long as she cleaned up the poop, there was no harm done.

It’s bad manners to keep letting your dog poop on someone else’s lawn.

