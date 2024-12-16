World’s Smallest Known Shark Is Able To Light Up To Attract Tiny Prey While Swimming In The Depths Of The Ocean

When people think about sharks, the image of a great white or other massive and deadly animal comes to mind. While these types of sharks definitely get the most attention, there are many different species out there that come in all shapes and sizes.

Many of the sharks can be scary, but the smallest shark in the world can be downright cute.

This is the dwarf lantern shark, which grows to just 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) as adults. These tiny sharks are quite rare and elusive, so they do not get studied very often. There is a 2021 study that gathered 153 individual sharks, and the largest one they saw was 28.9 centimeters (11.4 inches) long.

Despite their small size, this shark is still able to consume a variety of smaller fish in the sea. They boast 60 or more teeth, which are very sharp.

They hunt with large eyes, which are necessary due to the low amounts of light that reaches the depths of the ocean where they feed. when there isn’t enough light, these sharks can actually produce their own illumination thanks to photophores, which are light producing cells, on their body. It is believed that these tiny sharks use these cells to draw in prey.

While these fish are certainly no threat to humans, it is interesting to look at just how diverse the shark population can be in the oceans of the world. Fortunately, the dwarf lantern shark seems to be doing well and are listed as being of the least concern when it comes to the endangered species list.

Imagine seeing one of these cute little sharks in the wild.

