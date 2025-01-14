14-Year-Old Disagreed With Her Mom On Something And Googled It To Find The Correct Answer, But When Her Mom Heard She Was Wrong, She Got Mad

Today, we have access to a lot of information. It’s great to put this convenience to good use when necessary.

In this case, a teenage girl noticed a discrepancy in something her mom said, so she Googled it to verify it. The problem is that her mom considered that “talking back.”

Who is in the wrong here?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for googling the answer to my question? I (14 years old, female) have a stepsister, who I’ll call N, who is 16 years old. We live in Florida, and so of course my stepsister is trying to get volunteer hours for Bright Futures (for non-Floridians, Bright Futures is basically a semi/ full scholarship to any Floridian college). She recently just got a job as a hostess at a restaurant, and she’s been wondering if her work hours count toward Bright Futures hours (you need 100 hours to qualify).

Her mom “corrected” her.

I’m currently in NJHS, which is basically a junior version of NHS, and our teacher told us that being payed to do a job still counted as volunteer hours for NJHS, NHS, and Bright Futures, so I told N that yes, they do count. My mom then stepped in, saying that my brother (C) didn’t get work hours counted towards Bright Futures and that I was wrong.

Her mom overlooked one detail.

The thing is, my brother graduated before it was allowed, so I corrected her saying it was allowed. I know it’s stupid, but we got into a fight over if it’s true or not. Eventually, I took out my phone to look it up for my stepsister, and what do you know? Allowed. My mom got super upset with me because I “talked back to her”, and “googling it was unnecessary”. AITA?

It’s always good to verify information. But both of them need to communicate better, and perhaps, more kindly.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A commenter shares their thoughts.

This reader shares their point of view.

Another commenter chimes in.

Someone shares a few wise words.

Someone reassures her.

That’s good advice.

In the end, she did the right thing.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.