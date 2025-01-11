A Couple Buys The Family Farm That Used To Belong To Her Grandfather, And Now Her Dad Is Furious That She’s Selling Some Of The Equipment

Keeping a farm in the family sounds like a great idea, but it’s hard when there’s sentimental value attached to certain items on the farm.

In today’s story, a woman and her boyfriend have no problem selling items on the farm that used to be her grandfather’s, but her dad is furious.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for selling things off of our farm that we bought 2 years ago from family. My boyfriend and I purchased my grandfathers 40 acre farm 2 years ago from family for $400,000 ($10,000 an acre, a little high for 2018 farm ground prices but the sentimental value was there). In the purchase agreement, it specifically stated that the land, buildings, and all personal property were included in the purchase price. There were no favors given buying this from family. We were the ones with the highest offer.

They’ve done a lot to clean up the farm.

My grandfather has been dead since 2014. He left behind a huge mess for the family to clean up. When I say a huge mess, about 20 acres of vehicles, scrap metal, falling down buildings, etc. Over the last 2 years, we have been cleaning up what we could to make the place an actual farm again. We grow crops, have animals, and our own farm equipment.

Her dad is really upset that they are selling things from the farm.

Recently, we’ve been cleaning out the barns to pick our equipment in, and my dad (my Grandpas son) has been coming unglued because we are scrapping and selling what we can to make room for our stuff (how would have thought, buying a place and wanting to use the buildings?) Anything I do is a problem, and he complains to my boyfriend who is working right beside me wanting to get our place useful again. My thinking is, we bought a farm, for top dollar with all contents included and were able to sell whatever we want with no remorse. If anything of importance was there, they should have been removed before even listing the place for sale, regardless of being family or not.

Maybe her dad should offer to buy the things they’re selling.

Dad really should’ve taken anything sentimental off the farm a long time ago.

