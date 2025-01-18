January 17, 2025 at 10:47 pm

A Couple Shared Why They Called The Police While Dining Out At A Chili’s Restaurant

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@meg.pie7

You know things went off the rails when you gotta call the cops from Chili’s!

That’s what happened to a woman named Meg and her boyfriend, and she took to TikTok to tell viewers what happened.

Source: TikTok

Meg said, “My boyfriend and I just tried to go on a super nice date night. And we tried to order some drinks, and for some reason our server took our IDs for like 15 minutes, and we haven’t heard back from him.”

She continued, “Update: We said that they could call the cops, and they literally already called the cops. We got free chips, though!”

Meg continued, “It’s been 40 minutes, and we still haven’t even got to put in our order. They still have our IDs, and they called the cops, who are on the way to card us.”

Meg said she’s 25-years-old and her boyfriend is 22, so she didn’t understand what the problem was.

At the end of the video, Meg said that the cops showed up after 45 minutes and told the Chili’s workers the IDs were real.

Meg told viewers, They literally just said, ‘We’re sorry. Here’s a $50 gift card.’”

Check out the video.

@meg.pie7

#chills #trippledipper #alcohol #funnystory #foryoupage #chills #fyppp #blowitup #viral #viraltiktok #halfoffapps

♬ original sound – megpieee

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person was surprised.

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

And this person didn’t hold back.

This didn’t go well…

