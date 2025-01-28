Bank Customer Talked About The Unusual Experience He Had When He Tried To Withdraw Money From His Account

How much are bank employees allowed to pry into our personal business?

That’s the big question I have after watching a viral video from a man who talked about the unusual experience he had after he tried to withdraw money from his bank.

He said that he went to withdraw $3,000 from a TD Bank location and he had to wait for 15 minutes despite being the only customer there.

He then received a verification message on his phone and he told the bank teller he was good to go.

It was then that the teller asked him what he was going to use the money for.

He said, “I started laughing. I ain’t got nothing to hide.”

The man said he told the teller he’d rather not say what he was going to use the money for and added, “I ain’t got nothing to hide, but this is just a principle thing.”

He was asked by yet another worker but he refused to answer.

He told viewers, “Guys, I don’t trust these banks one bit anymore. I tell you, I’m taking my money out. That’s it, I don’t know what to do.”

@bithead1000 TD bank is shaking me down for my money!!!! ♬ original sound – BitHead1000

