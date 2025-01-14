A DoorDash Driver Stole This Customer’s Cat And She’s Revealing It All Online

Oh, hell no!

A woman named Stella posted a video no TikTok and talked to viewers about how a DoorDash driver did something that most of us would never dream of: she stole Stella’s cat.

The video shows a delivery driver walk on to Stella’s porch. Her cat Garfield was on the porch and the driver said, “Hey Kitty. Is this your kitty? Does Kitty live outside or does Kitty come inside?”

The woman gave Stella her food and walked away.

But a few seconds later, she called for Garfield and the cat ran to her car. The woman then drove away with Garfield.

The text overlay on the video reads, “DoorDash count y’all days y’all got people stealing cats. I want my cat back Vicky.”

Take a look at the video.

Stella posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that Garfield did make it back home.

We’re glad he’s safe and sound!

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer didn’t hold back.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This is NOT OKAY.

