A Goodwill Store Shopper Said The Company Is Getting Rid Of Discounts. – ‘$9.99 has replaced $1.99.’

A man who specializes in thrifting said that Goodwill stores are getting rid of their popular discounts.

He said, “Goodwill, it’s Greedwill” and showed viewers some of the discounts that are going to be discontinued starting January 1, 2025.

He told viewers, “Effective January 1, screw the seniors, screw the military, hey, screw the customers too.”

He continued, “Go **** yourself. You overprice everything. You pay and treat your employees like dogs. I don’t think you could get any more greedy.”

In a direct message, the man wrote, “Corporations exploiting tax codes to enrich their executives have made it painfully clear they don’t care about their customers. Goodwill and McDonald’s, once accessible, have turned into overpriced rip-offs. Goodwill, region by region, has axed dressing rooms, eliminated colored tag sales, and scrapped senior and military discounts—all while hoarding quality items for online auctions and leaving stores stocked with overpriced junk and broken trash. $9.99 has replaced $1.99.”

He continued, “Meanwhile, employees are overworked, underpaid, and treated like garbage, just so executives can splurge on their third yachts. And as if that’s not enough, they still have the nerve to ask, ‘Would you like to round up and donate today?’”

