A Mechanic Got Real About How He Got Locked Out Of A Dodge Ram’s Computer System

In case you didn’t know it, cars are pretty sophisticated these days!

And mechanics that work on our vehicles need to access the computer systems inside our rides to get them running the right way.

That’s why a mechanic named Shorty wasn’t happy about the recent experience he had with a Ram truck.

Shorty said, “It has officially happened. 2024 Ram 3500, authorization denied. Cannot get into anything on this except generic OBD2 Software.”

He added that the software update made his manufacturer software completely irrelevant and said, “It’s all part of the NASTF Security Professional Registry.”

Shorty said the rule lets car manufacturers lock out auto shops is they think certain things are “security sensitive.” He said that he has to pay fees every two years on top of license renewals to be able to access the software and that mechanics need “commercial liability insurance of $1 million” and a “fidelity or employee dishonesty bond of $100,000.”

He added, “There’s a lot of people that don’t know that this is going on, and it’s going to affect everybody getting their cars fixed.”

