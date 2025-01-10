A Mother Failed To Discipline Her Unruly Children, So One Passenger Was Forced To Set Boundaries Themselves

Riding public transportation often leaves you at the mercy of a chaotic mix of personalities, but everyone has their limits — especially when unruly kids are involved.

AITA for yelling at a mom for not controlling her children So I was on the bus, and in front of me was a mother with two kids. She looked around 30, and one of her kids seemed to be about 8 years old, while the other was 2.

It was clear the mother wasn’t really paying attention to her surroundings.

The mom looked very depressed and totally out of it, and her kids were being total nuisances, doing whatever they wanted. They must do this often because the 2-year-old turned around to me and started blowing raspberries for about five minutes.

I respectfully asked the mom to tell him to stop. She did, and he stopped — for about two minutes.

Then, some of his saliva ended up in my mouth, and he started doing it to my brother. At that point, I was done and shouted at the mom to control her kids.

She was visibly mad at me for shouting, but she did stop him again. I could tell he wanted to start again after whispering to his brother, presumably encouraging him to join in as well.

We got off the bus before they did, and I kind of felt bad afterward. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

